Man, 22, accused of lighting several fires at North Highlands apartment complex

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A North Highlands resident is accused of starting several early morning fires at an apartment complex, officials said Wednesday.

Marcus Dashawn Herndon, 22, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, though formal charges have not yet been filed.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews were dispatched shortly before 5:45 a.m. to reports of a dumpster fire along Dover Lane in North Highlands. The fire district said the reports were of a man who attempted to force his way into an apartment before starting the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple dumpsters actively burning. Those fires were put out before they could spread to nearby buildings.

According to Metro Fire, the suspected arsonist — later identified as Herndon — was still on the scene when they arrived. They said Herndon was uncooperative when they tried to speak with him.

At that time, more fires were discovered in a nearby apartment building that was under construction, Metro Fire said. Firefighters and Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were able to extinguish those.

Metro Fire arson investigators arrived and took over the investigation. They were able to determine the fires were intentionally set by Herndon and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.