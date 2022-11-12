Watch CBS News
Male shot and killed in Citrus Heights altercation identified

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A juvenile was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located 17-year-old Aidan McGill with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 6:33 AM

