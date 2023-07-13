Major events adjust to incoming heat wave expected to hit Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO – As our region braces for triple-digit heat, not everyone is planning to hunker down somewhere cool.

Major events scheduled for this week have not been canceled despite dangerous hot temperatures.

"It's a whole different ballgame," said Aidan O'Ryan-Kelley during lunch in Old Sacramento Wednesday. "It's a whole other level of heat."

When the mercury soars, Danny's Mini Donuts in Old Sacramento sees a spike in business.

"Ice cream is like coffee. I don't care what's the temperature, people are going to buy it," said Danny Johnson, the owner.

While businesses in Old Sacramento anticipate smaller crowds during the hottest days of summer, event planners are prepping for people who plan to venture out regardless of the severe heat.

"We recommend that people do come in the morning," said Darla Givens, a spokesperson for the California State Fair, which kicks off this Friday. "Then, as the temperature rises throughout the day, go inside our air-conditioning buildings and see all the exhibits that we have."

Fairgoers can also expect cooling stations, misters and fans near the food court.

Over at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium, it is the first time the Homeless World Cup has been hosted in the U.S. Not every player is used to these severe elements.

According to Dr. Scott Meir, who practices sports medicine, some players traveled from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

"We have been making sure they are hydrated starting even last night," he said.

As for the fans, the kickoff got pushed back to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday night.

"Second, we got lots of hydration stations," said Erika Bjork, a board member of Street Soccer Sacramento. "So bring your water bottles, you can refill them. We'll take care of you."

There will also be shade, but some are just opting to stay away from crowds.

"Aunt Lisa has a pool and we're going to cool off over there in Oakdale," said visitor Dan Johnson.