Going to the California State Fair? Here's what to expect at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Fair is back in Sacramento and this year, there is plenty to look forward to.

Here are details on what to expect if you're headed to the fair this month.

Dates: July 14 to 30

Venue: Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815)

Tickets

Adult Daily Admission: $16 regular, $14 advance

Senior Daily Admission (Ages 62 onwards): $12 regular, $10 advance

Youth Daily Admission (Ages 5-12): $10 regular, $8 advance

Child Daily Admission (Ages 4 and below): Free

Ticket packages are available, click here for ticketing details.

Performances

Each general admission ticket allows entry into the concert area, where there are different artistes performing daily.

The event kicks off with Fitz and the Tantrums on July 14 and ends with Trace Adkins on July 30. Other performers include:

Boyz II Men

Ginuwine

LeAnn Rimes

Scott McCreery

Third Eye Blind

Ashanti

Kool & the Gang

For a full list of performers, click here.

Ticket reservations are also available at $25 each for fans who want to reserve a seat for concerts

Special Events

Add some spice to your state fair experience with the special events going on. Most of these events require a separate ticket, but there are some that are free to attend.

Monster Truck Mayhem

July 14 & 15

7 p.m.

Not only are the trucks competing for the title of the ultimate monster truck with stunts and action, there is also a best trick contest and freestyle event. There are no rules to these, so the trucks will be going all out to showcase their capabilities.

Cavalcade of Horses Barbie

July 18 & 28

7 p.m.

The Horse Arena is filled with different types of shows throughout the day and one of these shows is the Barbie Show, which features colorful costumes, acrobatic moves, and adventurous stunts while on horseback. There's even a Children's Arena, where kids get to braid a tail and interact with horses.

Destruction Derby Day

July 22

7 p.m.

Crashes, impacts, and twisted metal - everything you can expect at this action-packed event where drivers deliberately ram their vehicles into each other. This unforgettable event brings new enthusiasts each year and this year will definitely also see some fresh energy.

Lucha Xtreme

July 30

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

A fusion of both the American and Lucha Libre professional wrestling styles, this event features the most intense and extreme group of athletes who will put on a show for fans.

Brew of California Brewfest

July 22

VIP: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

General Admission: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

With more than 1,000 entries, experts will spend five days tasting commercial craft beer before deciding which ones are the best. Note: Attendees must be 21 years old and above with a valid I.D.