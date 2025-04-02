Lodi prepares Grape Bowl for Bay Breakers professional rugby team

LODI -- A new professional sports team is planting its seeds in San Joaquin County. The city of Lodi says it is ready.

The Women's Elite Rugby (WER) has set the Bay Breakers home stadium for their inaugural season at the Lodi Grape Bowl.

"It kind of gives us more credibility, gives us some exposure that we can use, and we're happy the Bay Breakers chose Lodi to be their home field," said Wes Rhea, the CEO of Visit Lodi.

Rhea says WER came forward and found the Grape Bowl as the perfect place for the team to hold their inaugural season.

"Grape Bowl has turf, it's new turf, and they're able to modify that -- and they put their goal posts in," said Rhea. "We're all going to learn a lot about rugby because it is something I do not know a lot about, but I'm excited to learn about it."

So why Lodi?

"There's a shortage in the Bay Area proper, and especially when we're talking about rugby fields specifically. They're in very short order," said Clare Grady, the general manager of business operations for the Bay Breakers.

Grady says Lodi was a score for the team to call home.

"So we know that Lodi is not a rugby town yet," she said. "The response that we had from the town, we're excited to turn Lodi into a rugby town."

The Grape Bowl recently got funding for new improvements like lights and bleachers, but it also underwent a big clean up in preparation for Saturday's game.

Timothy Stewart is leading those clean-up efforts with his organization Love Lodi.

"Get the trash out from the bleachers, that was phase one to get it ready for April 5th," said Stewart.

His daughters also play rugby.

"My daughter played rugby, and he says, did you know there's a women's rugby team coming to Lodi, and I said no, tell me more!" he said.

Visit Lodi believes bringing the WER to Lodi isn't just good for the Grape Bowl, but also the city as a whole.

"We already know it's going to generate hotel rooms, and we know there will be folks traveling because it's teams coming to play from all over the country," said Rhea.

The season opener is set for Saturday, April 5. The team is expecting about 2,000 people to show up.