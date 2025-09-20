Lodi bowling alley reopens after shooting outside business

A popular Lodi bowling spot is back open this weekend, less than a week after a shooting unfolded right outside its doors.

The shooting broke out Sunday night at the Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar on North Sacramento Street. Lodi police say multiple gunshots were fired outside the building, leaving two adults in their 30s injured. Both remain in critical but stable condition.

Inside the bowling alley, staff and customers scrambled to make sense of the chaos.

"Everybody was just trying to figure out what was going on," said Jacob Lavoie, the alley's tech manager.

According to the business, armed security guards returned fire as bullets pierced the building, keeping everyone inside safe. For many regulars, the incident was a shocking reminder of how quickly a night out can change.

"When you bring your family out, of course, you wouldn't expect violence," said Josephus McGee. "Here at the bowling alley, it should be the least expectation."

Despite the shooting, business leaders say the alley is already starting to feel like itself again.

"For the most part, Saturday has been pretty normal. It doesn't seem like there's been any cuts to our clientele," Lavoie said.

One major change is that security has been tightened. Now, a guard will be stationed at the bowling alley from open to close.

"After the incident, we're having security pretty much as soon as the building opens to when it closes," Lavoie explained.

Customers say the added presence is welcome.

"We appreciate it because coming to a community with a family blended, and you have security guards here, it's a blessing," McGee said.

"We come here like a family, so I think it's a great idea," added Jazmine Sandoval.

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Both remain in custody as the investigation continues.