Local groups raising money, collecting supplies for Maui fire victims

SACRAMENTO - As the devastation in Maui continues, groups across Northern California are stepping up to help.

On Wednesday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) was out at the Port of West Sacramento collecting supplies to send to Maui.

"It's an honor to be able to do something like this," said the president of ILWU Local 18 in West Sacramento Tim Campbell.

The IWLU of Sacramento, Stockton, and San Francisco is collecting food, water, and critical medical supplies.

"People want to donate," said Campbell. "They want to be a part; they want to help."

The Stevedoring Services of America also hopped in on the action, gathering nearly 10,000 pounds of rice from local farmers to send to Hawaii.

"That's a main staple of the food of Hawaiian people so they are extremely pleased to get this food," Campbell said.

The next step is to load up all the supplies on trucks and drive it to the port of Oakland. From there it will be shipped out to Maui and arrive by Tuesday.

The local Salvation Army was also accepting dollar donations at the Capitol Mall Farmers' Market on Wednesday.

"Their whole hometown and all the memories that went with it are gone," said Disaster Services Director of Northern and Central California Salvation Army Patrick McGinn. "Where their parents fell in love, where their grandparents used to take them to stores, all that completely gone."

People like Henrietta Washington felt led to put some dollars in the red kettle.

"I've been to Hawaii, love the island and my heart just went out to the people who live there," said Washington. "Anything I can do to help."

The Salvation Army has had a home on Maui for 130 years. Three of its four buildings burned to the ground in the fire.

The volunteers trained to help in crisis are now caring for those in their own community.

"You have these people who are experiencing a lot of trauma, and all they can do is their duty to help other people who are going through that same trauma," said McGinn.

Salvation Army incident management teams and every dollar donated will be heading to Hawaii to help.

"We are providing food, emotional...spiritual care, hygiene -- anything we can," said McGinn.

The Salvation Army will be out at Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento on Thursday, Aug. 17 accepting more donations from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You can find more information on how to help here.