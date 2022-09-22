Watch CBS News
Local News

Literary icon and Sacramento native Joan Didion honored for her career

/ CBS Sacramento

Literary icon and Sacramento native Joan Didion honored
Literary icon and Sacramento native Joan Didion honored 01:44

SACRAMENTO — Literary icon and McClatchy High School alumni Joan Didion was honored in her hometown of Sacramento.

Hundreds of people gathered at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City to honor Didion who died in Dec. 2021.

"Joan crafted her own unique sensibility of distance and biting clarity. She was a gentle person and quiet spoken and fierce in her honesty," said Former California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Didion was born and raised in Sacramento in a home on 22nd & T Street. She went to McClatchy High School and attended Sacramento City College before graduating from Berkley and moving to New York City.

Former Supreme Court Justice and McClatchy alumni Anthony Kennedy reflected on his friendship with Didion.

"Joan spent most of her time after school editing her articles for the high school newspaper and her essays for class."

Her work was so influential that the Sacramento Historical Society commissioned a life-size statue of Didion to sit in the Sacramento room of the main library.

Joan Didion statue

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.