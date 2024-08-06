District-wide cell phone ban goes into effect at Lincoln Unified in San Joaquin County

Cell phone ban at Lincoln Unified in San Joaquin County goes into effect

Cell phone ban at Lincoln Unified in San Joaquin County goes into effect

Cell phone ban at Lincoln Unified in San Joaquin County goes into effect

STOCKTON – Students at Lincoln Unified returned to class, but this time without their cell phones as a district-wide cell phone ban went into effect for the school year.

While some parents like it, some have concerns, with safety being top of mind.

Some parents applaud the new ban on cell phones at Lincoln Unified.

"I think it's a great thing, I think kids should pay more attention to what's going on in class than fidgeting on their phones, playing with their phones," David Medina said.

Medina has twins who go to Lincoln High School and dropped them off for their first day.

He likes the cell phone ban and trusts staff to do their job.

"Plus, when they get out of school they can get it out of their backpack or whatever and turn it right on," he said.

"Honestly, I don't agree with it. With everything going on, I would like to be accessible to my child," Tamaya Buriss said.

Buriss, parent of a Lincoln High School Freshman, says she's worried about safety.

"Let's not be naïve, there are so many things going on in Stockton, let alone the whole world, but Stockton. There's a lot going on," she said.

Lincoln Unified Superintendent Kelly Dextraze says a lack of phones can actually help in case of an emergency.

"It is a recommendation of first responders, that in the event of an emergency, the worst thing in the world is students sharing what may or may not be accurate information," Dextraze said.

Elementary and Middle School students have their phones taken away for the entire day, while high school students are given back their phones during passing periods and lunch.

Dextraze says less time on the phone and more time in books, can do more than just improve scores.

"Decrease distraction, and have kids not have anything that interferes with their learning," she said. "Also to minimize the detrimental impact of social media on youth, so we're hopeful to contribute to improving that as well."

Lincoln Unified says if parents need to get a message to their child, they can call the school.

If high school students are caught breaking this rule three times, they could face detention or Saturday school.