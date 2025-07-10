Lifeguard shortage dries up Loomis summer swim program

Loomis pool shut down for summer season over lack of lifeguards

Loomis pool shut down for summer season over lack of lifeguards

Loomis pool shut down for summer season over lack of lifeguards

A beloved summer staple in Loomis is missing this year, leaving many residents without a place to cool off.

The town's community swim program at Del Oro High School, a tradition for families during the hottest months, was canceled after the town couldn't secure enough trained lifeguards.

"I think kids need some time in the water and not everyone has a swimming pool," said Loomis resident Carol Stalcup.

For years, Loomis has relied on an outside organization to provide lifeguard training. But this season, that training never happened and town officials said they weren't aware until it was too late.

"Historically, the town has had an arrangement with another organization to provide lifeguard training for its participants who the town later hires," the town said in a statement. "The town was not aware that the training had not occurred."

Staff then tried to fill the gap by reaching out to local recreation districts, pools, and posting online ads. But they ended up with only three certified lifeguards, not enough to run the program safely.

"It's disappointing," said resident Carol Lucca. "Maybe find a way to incentivize kids to do lifeguard duties, or bring people in from other towns."

Others in Loomis said the town could also recruit adults, not just teens.

"They should work harder to find maybe not teenagers, but adults who'd be willing to work," Stalcup added.

Looking ahead, the town said its goal is to make sure next summer doesn't miss out.

Officials hope to have enough trained staff to bring the swim program back and promise to hire those who complete the training in time for the 2026 season.

For now, families are left hoping this summer pause is only temporary and that next year, the pool will reopen as the summer staple it's always