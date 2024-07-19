Multiple buildings damaged in San Joaquin County's Liberty Fire; forward progress stopped

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Multiple buildings have been damaged in a fire that burned more than 100 acres in San Joaquin County on Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit said the Liberty Fire burned 104 acres and forward progress has been stopped.

Damage assessment is currently underway, but Cal Fire told CBS Sacramento that multiple buildings have burned. It's unknown at this point what kinda of buildings were impacted and if any were destroyed.

OES Intel 12, July 19 on the #LibertyFire, AEU. Fire mapped at 104 acres at 15:18 hours pic.twitter.com/7Vs7SO1c6G — Cal OES FIRIS (@FIRIS) July 19, 2024

The fire was off the 19100 block of East Liberty Road, near Mackville Road, north of Clements.

People are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

