LeBron James agrees to stay with Los Angeles Lakers with $104 million deal

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a $104 million dollar, two-year deal to return to the Lakers, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The deal will pay James his maximum salary for the 2024-25 season, but will include a player option for the 2025-26 season, giving him flexibility for future plans, CBS Sports confirmed.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

This comes after the Los Angeles Lakers introduced their new players, including James' eldest son, Bronny, and Dalton Knect.

RELATED: Bronny James selected by Lakers in NBA draft, joining father LeBron's team

The Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the NBA draft last week after one season at the University of Southern California. Bronny James spent four years at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth before graduating in 2023.

Bronny was also picked by Team USA to play at the Nike Hoop Summit, according to his USC profile.

This is a developing story, will update once more information is received.