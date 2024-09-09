Lawsuit claims California senator violated woman's First Amendment rights

TURLOCK — Another lawsuit has been filed against California Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, this one claiming she violated the First Amendment rights of a woman when the senator asked her to leave a news conference in Stanislaus County in June.

Kelly Coelho, the woman who filed the suit, is seeking $5 million in damages.

On June 21, 2024, in Turlock, Coelho was attending a protest regarding the placement of sexually violent predators (SVPs)being placed in Stanislaus County upon release, according to the complaint. Following the protest, Coelho went to the Turlock Police Department, which is where a community meeting and news conference on the SVP matter was being held.

Alvarado-Gil, who spoke at the event, asked a Stanislaus County law enforcement official to remove Coelho from the police headquarters, according to the complaint.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Alvarado-Gil's office for comment but has not heard back as of the time this story was published.

At the beginning of September, a separate lawsuit was filed against Alvarado-Gil, with her former chief of staff accusing her of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

In that initial case, Alvarado-Gil's attorney said the allegations were from a "disgruntled employee" and that the senator expects to be fully cleared.

The senator made headlines in early August when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party for the Republican Party.

Alvarado-Gil, 50, represents District 4, which is comprised of the counties of Stanislaus, Placer, El Dorado, Nevada, Amador, Alpine, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Madera, Merced, Mono, and Inyo.