California District 4 Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil switches to Republican party

SACRAMENTO – California Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil is leaving the Democratic party to join Republicans in California, the state GOP announced.

Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones and California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson welcomed Alvarado-Gil to the California Republican Party Thursday.

She was elected in 2022 and represents District 4, which includes Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Alpine, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Madera, Merced, Mono, Nevada and Inyo counties.

Alvarado-Gil said she had long been a Democrat, but she and the Democratic Party no longer have the same values since she was elected in 2022.

"Since my first day in office, I have put the interests of my constituents first. I was elected to serve the public, not a political ideology," Alvarado-Gil said in a statement. "The status quo under a supermajority Democratic rule in the legislature is simply not working for this state. It is after deep reflection I announce that I will be joining the Senate Republican Caucus and the California Republican Party in their fight to Fix California."

Alvarado-Gil is known for her support of the tough-on-crime approach and fiscally conservative outlook. She also has voted with Republicans on labor legislation.

The California GOP says Alvarado-Gil has led the charge on measures such as addressing the fentanyl crisis, protecting child victims of sex trafficking and cracking down on placing sexually violent predators in rural communities.

She tried to introduce legislation like the Safe Act, which would give state doctors the final say on a predator's release.

The bill is collecting signatures as she hopes it ends up on the November 2026 ballot.

Her defection gives Republicans nine votes in the 40-member Senate, still well under the majority they need to control the chamber. Democrats hold supermajorities in both the Assembly and Senate at the Capitol.

State Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire said her decision "is disappointing for voters" who elected her in 2022.

"They trusted her to represent them, and she's betrayed that trust," he said in a statement.

He added: "One silver lining is MAGA Republicans are gaining a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, anti-Trump colleague. We wish her the best of luck."

Alvarado-Gil, who represents a conservative-leaning district, won her 2022 election against a progressive Democrat by more than 5 points after the duo beat out six Republican candidates in the primary. Her district has become slightly more Republican since 2022, with Republicans having nearly 39% of registered voters to Democrats' 34% in 2024.

Alvarado-Gil is not up for reelection until 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.