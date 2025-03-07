LaVine, Kings spoil Fox's return to Sacramento with 127-109 win over Spurs

SACRAMENTO — Zach LaVine scored 36 points and the Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-109 on Friday night in De'Aaron Fox's first game as a visitor in Sacramento.

Fox faced his original NBA team for the first time since being traded to the Spurs last month in a three-team deal that brought LaVine to Sacramento.

But it was LaVine who shined by scoring 16 points to break the game open in the second quarter on the way to his sixth straight game with at least 20 points.

DeMar DeRozan added 22 points and Keegan Murray scored 19 to give the Kings their fifth win in six games.

Fox shot just 6 for 17 and finished with 16 points. Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 25 points.

Sacramento outscored the Spurs by 20 points in the second quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a 14-point halftime lead.

Keegan Murray after a great night (19pts 9 reb) meets up with De’Aaron Fox after the game. He got a close look at Jonas Valanciunas lighting the beam after a 127-109 win over the Spurs pic.twitter.com/0b4WBbPMWX — Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) March 8, 2025

Takeaways

Spurs: About the only positive for San Antonio was the presence of star center Victor Wembanyama on the bench. Wembanyama was given clearance to travel with the team for the first time since being sidelined for the season last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Kings: Despite playing without injured stars Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, Sacramento was able to stay in control most of the night, leading by double digits the entire second half.

Key moment

Fox received a mixed reaction during pregame introductions and was booed every time he touched the ball. But the fans did give him a standing ovation following a tribute video played during a first-quarter stoppage. Fox waved to the crowd in appreciation.

Key stat

LaVine made 7 of 11 3-pointers and is shooting 62.2% from long range over his last six games.

Up next

Both teams play again on Sunday night with the Spurs visiting Minnesota and the Kings traveling to face the Los Angeles Clippers.