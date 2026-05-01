Sacramento man among Latino voters reconsidering Trump support ahead of midterms

As voters approach the midterm primaries, Latino voters are emerging as a pivotal voting bloc that could be a difference-maker in the results.

Nearly half of Latino voters supported President Trump in 2024. Now, about 40% of those voters say that was a mistake, according to a study by BSP Research.

Jay Martinez, a Sacramento Republican and small business owner, counts himself among them and is now looking to the next election with a new mindset.

"At that point in time, I think no. But now, yes," he said about his regret for voting for Mr. Trump. "I think, based upon the data and what we were seeing and what we were being promised, it made sense, and that has not barred itself out."

Martinez said he voted with his pocketbook then, noting that the economy remains his biggest concern now. But he now also points to the Trump administration's immigration policy as a major factor in his shift.

"There was a feeling… that there was going to be some sort of common-sense policy going forward," he said of his past vote for Mr. Trump.

He referenced a U.S. Border Patrol raid at a Home Depot in Sacramento last summer as an example of the immigration policy problem for him.

"That could have been my dad," Martinez said.

Mike Madrid is the author of "Latino Century: How America's Largest Minority is Transforming Democracy." He moderated a California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gubernatorial debate in April.

Madrid calls Latino voters "spurned voters," swing voters in search of political support.

"So does a Latino vote matter?" Madrid said. "It matters far more than it ever has before."

Madrid added, "When a party is failing, you leave them. Latinos are the only group that has shown a propensity to move away from the party they supported in the last election cycle."

Now, Martinez is reassessing his support. A voter without a political party allegiance is seeking to share his support for someone.

Martinez said he switched from registered Democrat to registered Republican in 2020. He said he may switch registered parties again this year.

"Candidates who care about these issues can articulate them well and just care and do the people's work," Martinez said.