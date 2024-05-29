1,500 acres of land in Placer County protected against residential development

SACRAMENTO — A significant piece of land near Auburn's Lake Clementine is now officially protected from residential development.

Conservationists are calling this a major victory after more than two decades of trying to secure an agreement.

Lake Clementine is located along the North Fork of the American River. It's known for swimming, fishing, and, of course, its stunning scenic views.

The more than 1,500 acres of land near the lake along the river was originally slated for residential development of about 100 homes.

However, following this recent land exchange, the property will be transferred over to the Bureau of Land Management.

Officials with the Placer Land Trust say that without residential runoff from housing developments, the North Fork will remain a clean water source.

"What we've done is offer the land owners funding so we can acquire it so that everyone can enjoy it—not just 97 people but everybody," said Jeff Darlington, executive director of the trust.

This land exchange is a portion of a much larger puzzle. It's located next to four other protected areas forming a protected block of land of nearly 40,000 acres.