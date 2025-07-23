NTSB releases details in Lake Tahoe boat tragedy that killed 8

Federal officials have released new details into the tragic capsizing of a boat in Lake Tahoe last month that killed eight people.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report into the June 21 incident involving the vessel Over the Moon. The 28-foot vessel overturned near D.L. Bliss State Park, on the lake's western shore.

Officials said the boat was launched from Tahoe City around 10:40 a.m. that day with four adults on board, two of whom were the boat's registered owners. The operator drove the Over the Moon to two other marinas nearby and picked up six more passengers.

Shortly before noon, the boat traveled about 10 miles south to Emerald Bay and was anchored there for about 1 to 1.5 hours. At the time, weather in the area was clear, with light southerly winds and an air temperature of 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service did not issue marine warnings or small craft advisories for Lake Tahoe that day, but the forecast indicated a slight chance of thunderstorms.

With clouds increasing, the operator decided to return to the marina where he picked up the passengers around 2 p.m., officials said.

After getting underway, the winds, rain and waves increased, prompting the operator to return to Emerald Bay. After about 10 minutes, he made a second attempt to return to the marina.

A survivor told investigators that on their second journey 2-to-3-foot waves splashed onto the boat with the pouring rain, but no water accumulated on the deck. Winds began to increase, with marble-sized hail collecting in the boat as the waves increased to 8 to 10 feet.

Some of the waves broke over the sides and bow of the boat. About an inch of water accumulated on the deck, prompting the operator to turn on the bilge pumps.

The NTSB's report noted weather continuing to worsen over that time.

A time-lapse camera about 1.5 miles from casualty site recorded whitecaps on the lake about 20 minutes before the boat capsized. Several minutes later, the camera captured blowing rain and mixed freezing precipitation, followed by blowing snow.

Meanwhile, an automated weather station about 8 miles southeast of the site recorded winds from the north at 14 knots (16.1 mph), with a peak wind to 34 knots (39.1 mph) several minutes before the incident.

Officials said at some point, Over the Moon's engine stopped, as the vessel was about 50 to 100 yards offshore. The boat ended up broadside to the waves and began to take on water.

Some of the passengers attempted to bail water out. The vessel then listed to starboard, submerging the starboard aft corner, officials said.

A "particularly large wave" overtook the boat at one point, officials said. One of the survivors put on a personal flotation device (PFD) and distributed the devices to everyone else on the vessel, but no one else immediately put theirs on.

"Shortly after, the boat rolled over to starboard, and the passengers entered the water," the report said.

The survivor told investigators that it started snowing after the boat capsized and while the people were in the water.

No distressed calls were made from the boat. A group of hikers on shore witnessed the incident, which took place shortly after 2:55 p.m., and one of the hikers called 911.

Eight people were recovered following the incident, including the two survivors. Six people, including the operator were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said none of the six were wearing personal flotation devices. Of the survivors, one was wearing a personal flotation device and the other was clinging to a PFD.

The bodies of the remaining two victims were found and recovered from the bottom of the lake the next day.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Coroner has since identified the victims:

Paula Bozinovich, 71 years old, from Redwood City, CA;

Terry Pickles, 73 years old, from Redwood City, CA;

Joshua Antony Pickles, 37 years old, from San Francisco, CA;

Peter Bayes, 72 years old, from Lincoln, CA;

Timothy O'Leary, 71 years old, from Auburn, CA;

Theresa Giullari, 66 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

James Guck, 69 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

Stephen Lindsay, 63 years old, from Springwater, NY.

Joshua Pickles was an executive at the food delivery company DoorDash, the company confirmed to CBS Sacramento.

A spokesperson for Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, Joshua Pickle's wife, said in a statement, "The NTSB report confirms the deep tragedy of this accident which claimed the lives of Josh Pickles, his father, uncle and friends. Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard is profoundly thankful for the rescue efforts made by so many first responders and good Samaritans in this tragic situation."

Following the incident, the snow continued until past 4 p.m. The weather began to clear, with cloudless skies less than 90 minutes later.

The day after the incident, a salvage company recovered the Over the Moon and the vessel was examined by the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB investigators and party representatives.

Investigators said they did not find "any evidence" of a hull leak, grounding or contact with an object. On the vessel, one PFD was found still in its plastic packaging, an infant life vest still in its packaging, an unzipped life vest stowage bag and five inflatable PFD's in stowage.

Meanwhile, the NTSB has recovered electronic systems from the vessel, along with the bilge pumps and fuel filter for further examination.

Toxicology tests for alcohol and drugs were conducted on the deceased. The NTSB said results are pending on the tests.

The incident remains under investigation.