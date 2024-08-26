Labor Day weekend approaches. Here's how to save $1 per gallon at certain California gas stations.

Here's how you can save at the pump at certain California gas stations with holiday weekend approach

There's no doubt that gas prices are high everywhere.

Now, with the Labor Day holiday weekend nearly upon us, CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team have uncovered a way to score a buck off a gallon of gas.

Think about it. If you have a 16-gallon tank, that's $16 saved. And, you can get this deal for three fill-ups, so that's at least $48 in savings.

Right now, the prices at the gas pump are dizzying for all of us. A gallon of gas is going for either $4 or $5 a gallon.

"They are ridiculous," said Paul, of Sacramento. "They don't need to be this high."

"Every year, they get worse," said Cindy Belmain of Sacramento.

"It's just gotten so expensive," said Keyana Raihani, who lives in Sacramento's River Park neighborhood. Raihani has a long commute to her job in Marysville. We found her gassing up at Chevron, where she can get $1 off per gallon for her next three fill-ups.

But how?

It's easy. Download the Chevron app and sign up for the Chevron Texaco Rewards Program. Then, scan your app at the pump or enter your phone number to score that dollar off per gallon deal for three fill-ups.

After that, you earn points to get up to 50 cents off per gallon.

Raihani zapped the QR code at the gas station. Had she had the app before her fill-up, she would have saved $12.55 on this visit, then get another $1 per gallon for two more fill-ups.

"I do look forward to saving a little on gas," she said.

Of course, the hook here is for Chevron to get you into their loyalty system. Grocery stores, like Safeway, have been doing this for quite some time now.

But, after saving it three times in a row, there's nothing that says you have to keep going to Chevron, which leaves you to find the next deal.

If you're interested in Chevron's loyalty program and interested in saving $1 per gallon on your next three fill-ups, sign up at Chevron's website.

Please remember that CBS13 is the only station in town with a team to go to bat for you. And, if you have a consumer problem you can't resolve, let us know about it by filling out our form.