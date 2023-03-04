Kings' Richaun Holmes suing Sacramento Bee, ex-wife for defamation

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings player Richaun Holmes is suing the Sacramento Bee and his ex-wife for defamation.

Holmes' attorney, Camille Vazquez, who is famously known for representing actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, claims five separate Bee articles published between March-May 2022 were a "coordinated and malicious effort" to deliberately defame him, containing claims of child and domestic abuse against the Kings player.

Holmes is seeking damages.

Vazquez said the Bee had "easily accessible evidence" to disprove their reporting. She said in a statement:

"These actions were a coordinated and malicious effort to deliberately defame Mr. Holmes – a devoted father, son, and teammate. We will pursue all available remedies to rebuild from the damage that The Sacramento Bee, Epley, and Ms. Holmes have inflicted on Mr. Holmes. Despite the publicly available court decisions disproving each of these allegations, this narrative will have a lasting impact on Mr. Holmes' life and career. Mr. Holmes will continue to be the outstanding father, player, and community member he always has been, and we look forward to this matter being resolved."

We reached out to the Bee for comment but have not yet heard back.