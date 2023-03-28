Kings lose to Wolves 119-115, playoff berth still one win away

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings will have to wait a little longer to officially punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2006 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night.

The night saw big performances from all-stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who combined for 53 points. However, with the Kings' loss at home, Sacramento will instead have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the road with their next game in Portland on Wednesday.

The last time Sacramento made the playoffs, they were eliminated in the first round 4-2 by the San Antonio Spurs. That was also the last time the Kings posted a winning record for the regular season until this season.

Despite the loss. Monday night's game against Minnesota was unquestionably the biggest game the Kings have had at the Golden 1 Center and since that 2006 playoff appearance.

The Timberwolves won their fourth straight and completed a sweep of a back-to-back set at Golden State and Sacramento to tie the Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Minnesota wasn't fazed by the frenzied sellout crowd and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

Naz Reid hit a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter and McDaniels' emphatic dunk made it 114-104 with about four minutes left.

The Kings had a chance to make it close late, but Keegan Murray missed a 3-pointer from the corner that could have cut the deficit to three points with 42 seconds left.

Reid added 18 points, Anthony Edwards had 17 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Fox scored 29 points and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings struggled from the outside, making just 5 of 26 3-pointers.

Sacramento's 16-year stretch without a playoff berth is the longest in NBA history and the longest active postseason drought among any team in the NBA, NFL, NHL or Major League Baseball.

The excitement in Sacramento was palpable leading up to the game with the success-starved fans eager to have something consequential to celebrate.

The stakes might have contributed to a shaky start for the Kings, who fell behind by 13 points in the first quarter. But led by an emphatic dunk for a three-point play by Sabonis and three baskets in the final minute of the half, the Kings took a 58-57 lead into the break.

The game stayed close from there until the Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter.