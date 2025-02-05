Kings fans bid farewell to Fox while embracing new era with Zach LaVine debut

SACRAMENTO -— The Golden 1 Center had a different energy Wednesday night as it was the first home game since De'Aaron Fox was traded.

Fans felt it to be bittersweet while many saw Fox as the heart and soul of this team. However, there was also excitement about what Zach LaVine could bring to the court.

"It sucks to see him go. I'm going to miss him and he's one of the best players in the NBA," one Kings fan told us about Fox.

Sacramento hosted the Orlando Magic, who spoiled LaVine's debut with a 130-111 win over the Kings.

Despite still seeing Fox's jerseys in large numbers in the arena, places like the Locker Room in DOCO couldn't get rid of them fast enough — selling them at 50% off.

Kings fan Doug Durden took advantage of the discount but believes he's also grabbing a piece of King's history.

"Yes, I'm going to wear it loud and proud. He's one of the best Kings to ever play the game," Durden said.

Fox's trade came as a shock to some, as many thought he might at least finish off the season with the Kings. Meanwhile, some fans saw this as a new chapter for the Kings and hope the team can finish off the season strong.

"We've moved on. Let's get it together, and let's go get this playoff run," Kings fan Joel Lumpkins said.

In addition to the trade for LaVine, Sacramento made another move ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring center Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards.