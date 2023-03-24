Parole denied again for killer Daniel Bezemer; why he's had 5 parole hearings in 5 years

Parole denied again for killer Daniel Bezemer; Why his victim's family has faced repeated parole hearings.

PLACER COUNTY - Parole has been denied again for Daniel Bezemer, the killer who killed his girlfriend in 2003.

Justine Vanderschoot was just 17 when Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez tortured her and buried her alive outside Auburn.

If it seems like parole was denied for Bezemer just months ago.. It's because it was.

But someone forgot to hit the record button during the parole hearing.

So today, he got a second chance.

"We weren't allowed to record today's hearing, which ironically, only took place because the department of corrections failed to record the last parole hearing," watts reported.

As a result, Justine Vandershoot's family was forced to re-live their daughter's brutal murder at now their 5th hearing in as many years.

"Just as you start to get back to normal life, then it pops up again and starts your emotions all over again," said Justine's mother.

Justine parents described the pain of being forced to relive their daughter's brutal murder repeatedly.

"it seems no matter where you go, everyone knows about her disappearance," Kurtis Ming said.

CBS13 covered Justine's disappearance 20 years ago and interviewed her then-boyfriend Daniel Bezemer.

"I tried to imagine what it was like, and what it's gonna be like when she comes back," Bezemer said in a 2003 interview with CBS13.

Bezemer cried for the cameras, saying he believed Justine ran off with another guy.

"Something she kept to herself," he said.

Justine's family was horrified when they learned the truth.

Daniel was part of the family. He worked with her dad and had dinner with the family the night he and his roommate murdered their daughter.

"Justine's disappearance has haunted us every day for the past 20 years," said Justine's father.

At today's hearing, Bezemer described how he strangled Justine, then, along with his roommate, poured chemicals on her face and body before burying her alive. An autopsy later found dirt in her lungs.

"It's not something I'd wish on anyone," said Bezemer.

Daniel's roommate, Brandon Fernandez, was sentenced to 15 years to life but has since petitioned for resentencing under a recent change in California law. He was denied parole but will soon be eligible again.

Daniel Bezemer was sentenced to 25 years to life, so he shouldn't have been eligible for parole yet. But prosecutors say as a result of recent retroactive laws, he is.

At today's hearing, daniel said he's been studying cosmetology and plans to cut hair when he is released. Justine was studying cosmology and dreamed of opening her own salon before Bezemer murdered her.