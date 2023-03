Parole denied again for killer Daniel Bezemer; Why his victim's family has faced repeated parole hearings. Parole was denied Thursday for Daile Bezemer. He was convicted of murdering his teen girlfriend, Justine Vanderschoot in 2003. If it seems like parole was denied for Bezemer just months ago, it's because it was. But someone forgot to hit the record button during the parole hearing so today, he got a second chance.