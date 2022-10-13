Kiely Rodni's death ruled accidental by coroner's office; no sign of foul play

NEVADA COUNTY – The coroner's office has determined that Kiely Rodni's death was accidental.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office released the coroner's findings on Thursday. Rodni died from drowning, the coroner's report states, and was no indication of foul play.

Rodni disappeared after a party on Aug. 6. She was last seen leaving a party at Prosser Lake in Truckee.

Search crews spent weeks looking for the 16-year-old girl. More than two weeks after going missing, the group Adventures With Purpose discovered Rodni's vehicle in the lake. A diver then found Rodni's body still in the vehicle.