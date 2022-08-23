Coroner confirms Kiely Rodni's body was found in vehicle submerged at Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE – Authorities have confirmed that the body found in a car that was pulled from Prosser Lake over the weekend is that of Kiely Rodni.

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner conducted an autopsy and confirmed it was the 16-year-old's body that was found.

CONFIRMED: Kiely Rodni officially ID’d as person who was found in a vehicle in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner just announced. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/txpcPRyZ7b — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 23, 2022

Rodni's family had already acknowledged that it was her body.

"While we accept this sadness cast under death's shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her," her family wrote in a statement. "Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."

The teen disappeared after a party near the lake more than two weeks ago, prompting a massive search.

However, Rodni's vehicle wasn't located until the specialty dive team Adventures With Purpose joined the search this past weekend.