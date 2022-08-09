Sheriff: More than 100 tips received so far in search for missing teen Kiely Rodney

TRUCKEE – The search continues Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Kiely Rodney, a missing teenager in Truckee.

Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Lake Friday night. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the teen's disappearance as a possible abduction since her car has also not been found.

Volunteers are meeting at the Truckee Community Center before starting another search on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office says 77 personnel from numerous agencies – including CHP, FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee police and the Washoe County Sheriff – have been assigned to the search effort.

#PCSO and @NevCoSheriff continue to search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Numerous resources and agencies are out searching today, but we need anyone who saw Kiely early Saturday AM to come forward with info. You can remain anonymous: (530) 581-6320 Option 7. pic.twitter.com/dUDCzW18ZZ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 9, 2022

More than 100 tips have been received, the sheriff's office says.

People who have videos or pictures that could be evidence are being urged by authorities to submit them to the website https://www.findkiely.com/.