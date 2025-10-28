Sacramento's Golden 1 Center to host Kamala Harris speaking event in April

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to appear at an event in Sacramento next spring, as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee leaves the door open for a potential run for president in 2028.

The event, titled "A Conversation with Kamala Harris" is set to take place on April 4, 2026 at the Golden 1 Center.

"During this special event, Harris will share what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward," said a statement from CAASpeakers, which is organizing the event. "With nuance, candor, and a unique perspective, Harris will lead a conversation about how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now."

Harris is on a national tour promoting her new book "107 Days," in which she recalls her story of becoming the Democratic nominee after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and her eventual loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

In a recent interview with CBS' News' partner, the BBC, Harris discussed her political future and the potential of another presidential run, saying "I am not done."

"I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," Harris said.

When Harris was asked whether she would consider another presidential run, Harris didn't commit, but didn't rule it out, saying "possibly," and adding, "I'm not focusing on that right now."

Harris had previously ruled out running for California governor in 2026, as Gov. Gavin Newsom is barred from running again due to term limits.

Last week, Newsom told CBS News Sunday Morning that he will consider whether to run for president after the 2026 midterm elections. Newsom's second term as governor ends in Jan. 2027.