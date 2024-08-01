Placer County judge denies resentencing for man convicted in Justine Vanderschoot's murder

AUBURN – A judge has denied a motion from Brandon Fernandez, who is one of two men convicted in the murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003, to be resentenced.

The judge said he found "beyond reasonable doubt that a reasonable jury would convict Mr. Fernandez as charged." The judge also found consistent lies and fabrications from Fernandez and Vanderschoot's boyfriend, Danny Bezemer.

Fernandez is serving 15 years to life in prison while Bezemer was given 25 years to life for the murder of Vanderschoot in 2003.

The two men were found guilty of tapping Vanderschoot's phone and discovering she may have been considering breaking up with Bezemer. They then strangled her and buried her alive in Applegate. Her body was discovered two weeks later.

In July 2022, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation denied parole for Fernandez, marking the second time he's been denied parole.

During a court hearing in March of 2023, Bezemer described how he strangled Vanderschoot and how he and Fernandez poured chemicals on her face and body before burying her alive. At that same court hearing, Bezemer was denied parole.