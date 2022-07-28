Brandon Fernandez denied parole again in Justine Vanderschoot murder

ROSEVILLE — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has denied parole for Brandon Fernandez, one of the two men convicted in the murder of Justine Vanderschoot.

On Thursday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office posted that they had delivered over 9,000 petitions to the parole board opposing Fernandez's release.

Both the Vanderschoot family and Fernandez were given the opportunity to speak at the hearing, which lasted four hours before the parole board made the decision.

"We are glad that the CDCR parole board denied parole for Brandon Fernandez," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire in a statement. "The murder of Justine was callous, calculated, and cruel. A beautiful young life was senselessly taken, leaving a loving family and an entire community devastated."

Fernandez is serving 15 years to life in prison while Justine's boyfriend, Danny Bezemer, was given a 25 years to life sentence.

The parole board had previously denied parole for Fernandez back in 2017.

Bezemer is due for a parole hearing on Aug. 10. The Placer County DA says they are working to prepare for that hearing as well.