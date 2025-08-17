Jo Adell drives in 4 to lead Angels past Athletics 11-5

Jo Adell hit a three-run homer in the first inning and kicked off a six-run tenth with an RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 11-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kenley Jansen (5-2) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to give him 1,268 for his career, the fourth-most strikeouts by a reliever in major league history.

In the 10th, automatic runner Mike Trout advanced to third on a passed ball, Taylor Ward walked and Adell lined a single to center against Michael Kelly (2-2) to make it 6-5. Christian Moore drove in his third run of the game with a grounder and Luis Rengifo followed with a two-run triple off Ben Bowden. Bryce Teodosio added a sacrifice fly and Zach Neto capped the scoring with a 436-foot homer to left-center, his 21st.

Adell's homer in the first off Jeffrey Springs was his 26th, extending his career best.

Rookie Nick Kurtz hit his 25th homer in the third inning and the A's went back-to-back when Shea Langeliers hit his 26th. Lawrence Butler's 17th homer got the A's within 5-4 in the sixth, and Luis Urías tied it with a two-out RBI single.

Key moment

Jansen loaded the bases with two out in the ninth but got Butler to pop out in foul territory on a first-pitch cutter.

Key stat

The 37-year-old Jansen broke a tie with Craig Kimbrel for strikeouts by a reliever. Ahead of him are Hoyt Wilhelm (1,363), Rich Gossage (1,340) and Aroldis Chapman (1,312).

Up next

The Angels host Cincinnati for a three-game series starting Monday, with Victor Mederos (0-0, 5.63 ERA) slated to start.

Jacob Lopez (6-6, 3.30) pitches the Athletics' series opener at Minnesota on Tuesday night.