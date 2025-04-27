Watch CBS News
"Complete technology failure" prompts Jesuit High classes to be canceled Monday

Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
ARDEN ARCADE - A Sacramento-area school says a complete technology failure has prompted them to cancel classes on Monday.

In a message sent to families on Sunday, Jesuit High School officials revealed that the tech problems have taken out email, internet, PowerSchool, and classroom tools on campus. 

The problems stemmed from unexpected network maintenance that the school undertook during the Easter break, Jesuit High officials stated. 

School officials noted that they're working to get the systems back online, but the campus -including offices - will be closed on Monday at the very least. 

