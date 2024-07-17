Watch CBS News
Suspect in 2020 Woodland homicide arrested after fleeing to Mexico, then returning to US

By Cecilio Padilla

WOODLAND – The suspect in a 2020 shooting that left a young man in Woodland dead has now been arrested, detectives say.

Isaac Morales was 20 years old when he was shot and killed along College Street on Jan. 9, 2020.

Detectives have continued to follow up on leads in the case, even releasing a sketch of a person of interest at one point. However, detectives learned that the suspect – now identified as Dennis Jaramillo – allegedly fled to Mexico before the district attorney's office could start prosecuting the case.

Investigators have not yet detailed the circumstances leading up to Morales' shooting.   

Woodland police say they later got information that Jaramillo had crossed back into the US.

Jaramillo was tracked to Colusa County, police say. On Wednesday, with the help of several other area law enforcement agencies, Jaramillo was arrested in the community of Grimes.

The now 20-year-old Jaramillo has now been booked into Yolo County Jail on allegations of murder and participating in a criminal street gang. 

