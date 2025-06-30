Investigation underway after man dies in Elk Grove police custody

Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency while detained by Elk Grove police

Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency while detained by Elk Grove police

The Elk Grove Police Department said an internal investigation is underway after a man died while in custody over the weekend.

Police say officers arrested the man on Saturday after a call about someone believed to be on drugs trying to get into an employee's office at a Chevron gas station.

Officers were able to handcuff the man after a struggle that lasted around four to five minutes, police said. Because of the difficulty detaining him and the man continuing to struggle while in handcuffs, officers put him in a restraint device.

While in the back of a patrol car, the man had a medical emergency and was removed from the vehicle. Police said medics arrived and helped retrieve a pulse from the man, who was eventually taken to a hospital. He was declared dead on Sunday.

Elk Grove police said the cocaine was found on the man while he was restrained in the back of the patrol car.

The department also said that two officers suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

The Sacramento District Attorney's Office is also investigating.