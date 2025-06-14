Search underway for incarcerated woman who walked away from Sacramento reentry facility

SACRAMENTO – A search is on for an incarcerated woman who walked away from a reentry program facility in Sacramento on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

The CDCR said Serena A. Moreno-Carrera, 25, tampered with her ankle monitor around 1:45 p.m. After conducting an emergency count, officials said they determined Moreno-Carrera was missing.

She was received from Yolo County in August 2021 after she was sentenced to eight years for mayhem, vandalism, vehicle theft and hit and run causing injury, the CDCR said.

The female community reentry program that Moreno-Carrera walked away from allows eligible offenders to end their sentence in the reentry center and provides them with programs and tools to transition back into the community. It's voluntary and for offenders with two years or less left to serve.

Anyone with information about Moreno-Carrera's location is urged to call law enforcement.