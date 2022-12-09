ICE terminates contract with Yuba County Jail, last county contract in California

MARYSVILLE – Officials say the last U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract with a California county's jail has been terminated.

The Yuba County Jail has had a more than three-decade-long contract with ICE. However, on Friday, officials announced that the contract would be ending within in the next 60 days.

ICE detainees have been housed at the Marysville facility under the contract.

In a statement, Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson acknowledged move.

"I stand by our jail, the staff, and the conditions, as we have always passed every inspection," Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson also highlighted how the jail once housed close to 175 detainees before COVID restrictions.

"That number has gradually decreased and it's understandable that it no longer fiscally makes sense for ICE to continue the contract," Anderson stated.

Only four ICE detainees are currently at the Yuba County Jail. Officials say those detainees will be transferred to a different facility.