Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to charging unit problems

Hyundai and Kia are recalling a combined 147,110 vehicles — including the electric vehicles Ioniq and the EV6 —because a part inside the cars may stop charging their batteries, federal auto safety regulators said. 

The recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles have what the automakers call an "integrated charging control unit" — which is responsible for charging the car's 12-volt backup battery. 

But the charging unit may not operate correctly and eventually cause a driver to lose power while operating the car. Driving during a potential loss of power increases the risk of someone getting into an accident, Hyundai and Kia said in recall documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Hyundai recalled vehicles, which included several electric Genesis cars, were manufactured between October 2021 and March 2024, recall documents state. The Kia vehicles were produced between November 2021 and February 2024. 

The recalled vehicles are:

  • 2023-2024 Genesis GV60
  • 2023-2024 Genesis GV70
  • 2023-2024 Gensis GV80 
  • 2022, 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5
  • 2023-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • 2022, 2023 and 2024 Kia EV6
First published on March 21, 2024 / 9:32 AM PDT

