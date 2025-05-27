Watch CBS News
3 suspects arrested in Hughson new home construction site thefts

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

Detectives have arrested three suspects in connection to thefts at new home developments in Hughson.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says they've received at least 11 reports of property theft at KB Homes sites in Hughson over the past 10 months.

Air conditioning units, water heaters, along with other appliances and construction materials were reported stolen – about $15,490 worth of property, detectives say.

One suspect, Kekoa Octubre, was identified by the department's Rural Crimes Unit and arrested in connection to at least two burglaries of unoccupied homes being built in both Hughson and Patterson.

Then, on May 18, deputies were able to interrupt an alleged burglary in progress at another KB Homes development. Deputies reportedly saw the suspects loading up items stolen out of the homes, including cabinets and other construction materials.

Two suspects were arrested that night, Adrian Ramirez-Baez and Isaias Machuca. Detectives noted that both burglary cases don't appear to be related.

Still, detectives are looking into whether the suspects could possibly be linked to other reported thefts at construction sites in the area. 

