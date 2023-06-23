How has inflation impacted the Placer County Fair as it celebrates 85 years?

The Placer County Fair is officially underway celebrating its 85th year. But as the rides go up, are prices to get in going up as well?

Many families there believe the fair is getting more expensive. Patti Clawson of Roseville was there with her family.

"To get in the door was 30 bucks for us with parking, and then we paid $26 for a pizza and a bottle of water," she said.

Placer County's fair is growing. Both 2021 and 2022 were record-breaking years with this year set to do the same. With all that growth, ticket prices and parking have stayed the same.

"I think it's really important that once you come inside, there are places where you can spend more money, but we also have a sprinkling of free activities and that's been really important for us," Clawson said.

It's $8 for an adult ticket and $10 to park. The higher prices aren't coming from tickets, but rather what comes on a stick, a cup or a cone.

Crystal Miller, the owner of the California Ice Cream Company, is a 20-year returning vendor to the fair. She said the pandemic and the years following haven't been easy.

"Food prices have gone up — ours about 50%," she said.

Inflation has strained her business and supply chain issues also lead to a shortage of her signature hot fudge ice cream.

"It's tough but we're trying to hold on," Miller said.

She and other vendors there have had to increase prices to stay afloat. As a result, Miller's risen her prices by about $1-$2 over the past five years, but she refuses to go any higher.

"I try to keep the prices reasonable, just for the customer," she said.

There are free activities happening every day at the fair. Plus, fair officials say they've ramped up things you'll find there. They've created more free activities and contests, more concerts, and they've added a fireworks show to close out the fair on Sunday.

So, you're getting a little more bang for your buck this year.