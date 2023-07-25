Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns home, forces evacuations in Solano County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SOLANO COUNTY - A fire in Solano County has burned one home and could be threatening others.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, a house and nearby vegetation are burning in the area of 7395 N. Meridian Road in Vacaville. Neighbors living nearby have also been told to evacuate.

The sheriff's office says this is a rural area. 

No further information has been released.

