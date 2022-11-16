CHP investigating possible connection between body along Hwy. 50 in El Dorado County and crash

PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.

According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated for minor injuries, arrested, and booked into the El Dorado County Jail. She is suspected of DUI.

CHP says that at the time of the crash, an officer asked Chambers if she was driving alone, and she stated that she was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the Prius also gave no indication that a second person was in their car.

On Nov. 12, at 3:04 p.m., Placerville CHP officers responded to a report of a possible human body found lying in the bushes near the guardrail along Hwy. 50 near Mosquito Rd. CHP officers arrived at the scene and found a man's body. The El Dorado County Coroner later identified the body as that of 34-year-old Mason Visman of Camino.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Placerville-area CHP office at (530) 748-2450.