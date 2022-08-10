Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.
According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.
At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
