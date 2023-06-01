Hello Kitty Cafe truck set to visit Sacramento this weekend, Stockton next week

SACRAMENTO – Sanrio fans, rejoice: The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is set to swing by Sacramento this weekend.

The truck will be at the Arden Fair Mall on Saturday, parked near the former Sears store and Forever 21. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until treats and merch lasts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4LvzTvLTO/

While Sanrio stores have all but disappeared in Northern California, these roaming trucks have filled the void for fans.

Often, exclusive and limited-edition items are available each time the Hello Kitty Cafe swings by.

Fans who miss Saturday's event have one more chance nearby to catch the truck when it visits Weberstown Mall in Stockton on Jun. 10