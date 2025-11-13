Victim in Grass Valley homicide investigation identified as regular visitor of skate park

The victim in a Grass Valley homicide investigation has been identified as a man known in the local skateboarding community, authorities said on Thursday.

The investigation began Saturday when officers responded to Condon Park on Saturday, where they found a man dead. Police said they initiated a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Jason Allen Frost of Sacramento and Grass Valley. Police said he was a regular visitor to the Grass Valley Skate Park and was known to those in the local skateboarding community.

Police said evidence at this time indicates Frost was in a fight with an unknown suspect the night before he was found dead.

A video that police said they obtained shows a vehicle that Frost owned leaving Condon Park at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of McCourtney Road and Indian Springs Road, about six miles southwest of the park.

The crime scene and Frost's vehicle have been processed by detectives. Interviews with people who knew him have begun, and digital forensic evidence is being recovered.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning and an official cause and manner of death will be determined.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Police are seeking information from anyone who knew Frost, was at the skate park after 3 p.m. on Friday, or has video of McCourtney Road or Indian Springs Road between Friday and Saturday.