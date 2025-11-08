Body found at Grass Valley skate park prompts death investigation

Grass Valley police said they are investigating a suspicious circumstance death after a body was found at a park Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were called to the temporary skateboard park in Condon Park for a report of a person on the ground.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased Caucasian man believed to be in his 30s, police said.

Grass Valley police said the cause of death is not known, and they called the FBI Evidence Response Team for help collecting "key articles of interest." Investigators from the Nevada County District Attorney's Office were also at the scene.

Police said the identity of the person is being determined, and his identity will be released once next of kin is notified.

The area was closed as investigators collected evidence on Saturday.