Grass fire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Manteca

MANTECA — Evacuations were briefly ordered due to a growing grass fire in Manteca, officials said Monday.

The Manteca Fire said the fire originated at around 2:40 p.m. and was in the area of McKinley Avenue and Bronzan Road on the west side of the city.

Multiple residential buildings in the area were threatened. Manteca Fire said the evacuations applied to Bronzan Road and officials were helping people and their animals get to safety. The McKinley off-ramp there was also closed due to zero visibility caused by the smoke and flames.

However, just after 4:30 p.m., the Manteca Police Department said homes were no longer threatened by the fire as firefighters had gotten the flames under control.

Lathrop Fire had personnel respond to assist Manteca Fire, and additional resources were called to the scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.