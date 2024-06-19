Watch CBS News
Grass fire spreads and destroys multiple buildings in north Sacramento, officials say

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — A grass fire has spread to and destroyed multiple buildings in North Sacramento, officials said Wednesday night.

It was happening along Main Avenue near Rio Linda and just southwest of McClellan Park. The Sacramento Fire Department responded at around 7:30 to the fire.

Officials said multiple structures and cars were threatened. It was not yet clear which buildings caught fire, but there are multiple houses in the area as well as a school and commercial structures.

