Grass fire burns roughly 100 acres near Sacramento International Airport

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – At least one structure is threatened as crews are working to gain control of a grass fire that has burned roughly 100 acres near the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) on Monday. 

The fire is burning off W. Elverta Road and Power Line Road and has jumped a levee, the Sacramento Fire Department said. This is just north of the airport. 

SMF says it's not seeing any issues in its operations due to the fire. 

It's unknown what started the fire.

