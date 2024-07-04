Grande Fire in Stanislaus County near Patterson grows to 185 acres

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A new wildfire has burned nearly 200 acres in rural Stanislaus County near Patterson on Thursday.

The incident has been named by Cal Fire as the Grande Fire. It's burning west of Patterson, across from Interstate 5, near Del Puerto Canyon Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.

The fire as seen from Mt. Oso. PG&E

Cal Fire numbers show that the wildfire has grown to 185 acres with no containment reported yet.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.