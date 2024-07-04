Watch CBS News
Local News

Grande Fire in Stanislaus County near Patterson grows to 185 acres

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A new wildfire has burned nearly 200 acres in rural Stanislaus County near Patterson on Thursday.

The incident has been named by Cal Fire as the Grande Fire. It's burning west of Patterson, across from Interstate 5, near Del Puerto Canyon Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.

grande fire stan county
The fire as seen from Mt. Oso. PG&E

Cal Fire numbers show that the wildfire has grown to 185 acres with no containment reported yet.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.