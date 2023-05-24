Watch CBS News
Local News

"It's reintroducing the trauma": Golf cart designed to help injured veterans golf stolen in Stockton

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

Golf cart designed to help injured veterans golf stolen in Stockton
Golf cart designed to help injured veterans golf stolen in Stockton 02:03

STOCKTON -- A specialized golf cart meant to help veterans play the game has been stolen. The course manager of Swenson Golf Course in Stockton said the cart, which helps people with mobility issues golf, was used on a regular basis.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS13 shows the moments the thief hit. It shows a hooded suspect around 2 a.m. Sunday riding off into the night.

The golf cart was designed to help people with mobility issues stand upright allowing them to swing.

"It's a wonderful thing for people who don't have the ability to walk around like you and I do to still come out and play golf," course manager Joe Smith said.

The cart was given by the PGA Hope Foundation, an organization that helps veterans learn to golf.

Returning to civilian life isn't easy for many veterans. James Brashear, a VFW commander, said finding a hobby is critical.

"That little piece is so critical for their well-being," he said.

Brashear said golf is one way to do that while also giving veterans a chance to connect with others. But early Sunday morning, that chance was taken away.

"To have them lose it all over again, it's reintroducing the trauma," Brashear said.

Smith has started a GoFundMe page to help replace the specialized cart.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.