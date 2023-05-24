"It's reintroducing the trauma": Golf cart designed to help injured veterans golf stolen in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A specialized golf cart meant to help veterans play the game has been stolen. The course manager of Swenson Golf Course in Stockton said the cart, which helps people with mobility issues golf, was used on a regular basis.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS13 shows the moments the thief hit. It shows a hooded suspect around 2 a.m. Sunday riding off into the night.

The golf cart was designed to help people with mobility issues stand upright allowing them to swing.

"It's a wonderful thing for people who don't have the ability to walk around like you and I do to still come out and play golf," course manager Joe Smith said.

The cart was given by the PGA Hope Foundation, an organization that helps veterans learn to golf.

Returning to civilian life isn't easy for many veterans. James Brashear, a VFW commander, said finding a hobby is critical.

"That little piece is so critical for their well-being," he said.

Brashear said golf is one way to do that while also giving veterans a chance to connect with others. But early Sunday morning, that chance was taken away.

"To have them lose it all over again, it's reintroducing the trauma," Brashear said.

Smith has started a GoFundMe page to help replace the specialized cart.